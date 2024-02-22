Woman found dead Thursday morning inside tent at unsanctioned camp in North Lawrence, foul play involved

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department is investigating the homicide of a woman at an unsanctioned camp in North Lawrence early Thursday morning.

Police say around 4:30 a.m. a woman was found deceased inside her tent at a camp near 100 Maple St..

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say they will provide more information as they are able to.

