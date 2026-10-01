Woman found shot to death in car; 1 person of interest taken into custody near homicide scene

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was shot to death around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo., after an altercation in front of a residence ended in gunfire.

Police called to the scene found the woman mortally wounded inside a car near the front of the residence where the shooting happened, according to a police department news release.

The woman and a person of interest got into an altercation before the shooting, police said, but it is not clear what the altercation was about.

Officers were able to find the person of interest and detain that person for questioning.

This was the 101st homicide of the year in KCMO.

There had been 120 homicides at this time last year in KCMO, according to police records.

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