Woman helps police make case against her ex-fiance after he admitted running over man with his motorcycle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man charged with assault and armed criminal action allegedly told his ex-fiance two days after their three-year relationship ended that he beat up a man and ran over the victim with his motorcycle.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Nolan Miller with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the 3:30 a.m. incident on June 28 at West 40th and Washington streets in Kansas City, Missouri.

A judge set Miller’s bond at $200,000, cash only.

Kansas City, Missouri, police sent out a request last week for help identifying the man on a motorcycle involved in the assault.

Detectives were able to find video and audio of the beating and of the victim being run over by a motorcycle, according to a court document.

Miller yelled after the attack he had beaten someone and thought he broke his foot because he kicked the victim so hard in the face.

A tipster called detectives and told them the man they were looking for was Nolan Zane Miller.

He told police Miller owned two motorcycles, a Harley-Davidson Sportster and a Harley-Davidson Dyna.

The man told police Miller was his daughter’s ex-boyfriend and had tattoos on his arms and knuckles that spelled out his daughter’s name, the court document states.

The woman told police Miller came home about 4 a.m. the morning of the assault and told her he got into a fight with a man who made an obscene gesture at him, the court document states. He also said he needed the woman’s help because he hurt his hand and foot in the fight.

Miller told the woman he knew he was in trouble, but he was going to try to fight the case “because literally everyone was saying he deserved what I did,” the court document states.

A warrant has been issued for Miller's arrest.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.