Woman hit by a car after an argument at a Kansas City, Kansas, middle school

KANSAS CITY, Ks. — A Kansas City, Kansas, middle school parent was hit by a car after an argument that happened at Carl B. Bruce Middle School on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a KCKPD spokesperson, the incident began when four students got into an argument.

School officials were able to separate the girls but the argument continued when the parents arrived to pick up their children.

Following the argument, the woman was hit by the car off of school property.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver fled the scene and has yet to be arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

