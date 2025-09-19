Woman in custody after stealing Lawrence transit bus, leading officers in chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawrence woman has been hospitalized for evaluation after she stole a Lawrence transit bus Friday morning.

According to Lawrence Police , around 11:15 a.m. Friday, the woman forced her way into the driver’s seat of a Lawrence Transit bus located at the Central Transit Station in Lawrence.

Police say the driver of the bus and two passengers got off the bus before the woman drove off, leading officers on a brief chase before they were able to pin her in near 2nd and Michigan.

Police took the woman into custody.

No injuries were reported.

