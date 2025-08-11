Woman injured, Chihuahua killed in Sunday afternoon dog attack in Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was injured and her Chihuahua was killed in a dog attack Sunday afternoon in Lawrence.

Police said the attack happened around 2 p.m. at Centennial Skate Park.

Once at the scene, officers learned the woman, who is in her 70s, was walking her three dogs when an unleashed dog attacked the Chihuahua.

She attempted to free her dog and was injured in the process, suffering a severe bite wound on her arm, broken finger and several other minor wounds, per police.

A couple of witnesses helped pin down the attacking dog until officers were able to make a makeshift muzzle for the canine.

The Chihuahua was the only dog attacked; the woman’s other two animals were uninjured.

Police took the attacking dog and the dead Chihuahua to the Humane Society.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment with one of her dogs while police looked for her other dog, which had run away during the attack.

Officers later found the animal and returned it to her home.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing. Investigators continue to work to identify and contact the owner of the attacking dog.

