Woman injured, man killed in overnight homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say two people were shot near East 70th Street and South Benton Avenue about 11:30 p.m.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found an adult woman with gunshot wounds.

Police say she directed them to a nearby home that had been struck by gunfire.

As officers went inside the home to look for any additional victims, they found a man lying in the entryway who had also been shot.

Police say he died on the way to the hospital.

The woman who was shot was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say they are making headway on developing a person of interest and do not believe there is a threat to the surrounding areas related to this incident.

