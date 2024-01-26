Woman killed in early Friday house fire in Harrisonville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a woman died in a house fire early Friday morning in Harrisonville.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says fire crews were called around 4:45 a.m. to the home near E. 296th Street and S. Hess Road.

Firefighters entered the home and found two people inside.

One of the people inside, a female, was transported to an area hospital where she died from injuries in the fire.

A second victim, a male, was also transported to an area hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Deputies say his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The Missouri Fire Marshal’s office, along with the Cass County Fire Investigation Team, continued work Friday morning to determine the cause of the fire.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.