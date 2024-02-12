Woman killed in overnight homicide in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide at 50th and Bellefontaine.

Police say they found an adult woman unresponsive on the sidewalk north of the intersection about 1:20 a.m.

Police say the woman died a short time later.

Police say they detained two people who were at the scene when they arrived.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.