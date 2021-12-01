Woman killed in Raytown shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting near 74th Street and Raytown Road.

Police say they found an adult woman dead in a parked vehicle with gunshot wounds just after 11:00 p.m.

Police say an adult man is in custody.

Their investigation is ongoing.

