Woman killed in single-vehicle crash near 43rd, Broadway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to a single-vehicle wreck just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

An investigation into the incident revealed a woman was driving northbound on Broadway when she drove through a green light at West 43rd directly into a utility pole, per police.

KCPD said she was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead by medical staff.

