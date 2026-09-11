Woman killed, man and infant burned in Franklin County, Kansas, structure fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman died, and a man and an infant were burned following a fire Thursday night in Franklin County, Kansas.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called to a structure fire around 7:20 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Sand Creek Road and Old U.S. 59 Highway north of Ottawa.

The first crews on scene found flames coming from the front of the building.

Fire crews entered the building for search and rescue and found an adult female deceased inside. They also found an adult male and an infant. They were transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, for treatment of burns.

Sheriff’s deputies, the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are investigating the fire.

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