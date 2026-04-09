Woman killed, man shot in overnight homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say a woman was killed in a homicide overnight in the 400 block of Wallace.

Police were called to the area on a reported shooting about 12:45 a.m.

When they arrived, police say they were directed to the backyard of a home.

There officers found an adult woman who had been shot.

She died on the scene.

Police say a second victim arrived at a local hospital by private car.

Police say he has non-life threatening injuries.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows there was an altercation between multiple people before shots were fired and the victims were struck.

No one is in custody.

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