Woman killed, second woman injured in late night homicide in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say one woman was killed and a second woman injured in a homicide in south Kansas City.

Police were called to an apartment in the 600 block of East Minor Drive on a disturbance call about 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found two women inside an apartment with unknown injuries.

Police say one of the women was alert and had what appeared to be minor injuries. She is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The second woman was taken to the hospital with significant injuries. She later died.

Police say they also took a man into custody as a person of interest for further investigation.

He was found a short distance away from the apartment complex.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police say the person of interest is known to the women.

Detectives say they are not looking for any additional suspects.

