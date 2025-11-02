Woman passenger in car killed Sunday afternoon in traffic crash in Kansas City, Kan.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman passenger in a car died Sunday morning when the car she was in was hit by a truck at College Parkway and Delaware Drive.

Officers were sent to the scene at 9:15 a.m.

Police arrived and found two damaged vehicles and several people who were injured, according to a KCK Police Department news release.

The initial investigation found a truck was going south on College Parkway when it collided with a car crossing College Parkway from Delaware Drive, according to a Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department news release.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital.

The truck driver was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and is cooperating with police, according to the news release.

Police did not release the woman's name on Sunday.

