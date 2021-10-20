Woman pleads guilty to murder after fatal crash during chase

WICHITA, Kan. — A woman who collided with two vehicles while trying to elude police pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of first-degree murder.

Mia Collins was accused of causing the crash that killed Maria Wood, 70, and her 12-year-old granddaughter, Rosemary McElroy, in downtown Wichita in May 2019.

The crash injured Jenny Wood, a well-known Wichita musician, and a 65-year-old man in another vehicle. Collins and a passenger in her car were also injured.

Prosecutors said Collins was fleeing from police in a stolen SUV when the collision occurred.

She also pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated battery and one count of attempting to elude an officer.

The mandatory minimum sentence for first-degree felony murder is a life sentence with parole eligibility after 25 years. As part of the plea agreement, the state will recommend that Collins serve the two murder sentences concurrently, The Wichita Eagle reported .

