Woman sentenced for beating an 84-year-old woman on the elderly woman's birthday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who beat an 84-year-old woman on the elderly woman's birthday will spend about six years in state prison.

Sherry Housworth, 53, was sentened Wednesday in Leavenworth County, Kansas, court on charges of attempted aggravated battery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and two counts of criminal threat, according to a news release from the Leavenworth County Attorney's Office.

Housworth went to the victim's home on Sept. 15, 2022, and repeatedly knocked on the woman's door.

The woman used a walker to get to and answer the door, according to the news release.

She did not recognize Housworth.

Housworth got angry with the woman outside the house, took her walker and used the walker as a weapon to beat the woman, according to the news release.

Police found the woman on her yard with injuries to her face.

She told the officers Housworth called her a cannibal and accused the victim of holding Housworth's husband as a hostage, according to the news release.

Officers found Housworth at a house near the attack.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.