Woman seriously injured after striking building exiting I-635 in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, woman was seriously injured after she lost control of her car and struck a building early Monday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported the woman was driving a 2018 Toyota Camry northbound on Interstate 635 in KCK when she went to take the exit to State Avenue.

Once on the off-ramp, the woman lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway, eventually striking a building on the right side of the off-ramp.

The woman was transported to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

