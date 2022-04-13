Woman shot and killed in Kansas City, Kansas, Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department officers are investigating a woman's death in the 3700 block of Plaza Drive.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area on a shooting call. They discovered a female victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

The incident is still under investigation.

