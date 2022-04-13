Woman shot and killed in Kansas City, Kansas, Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department officers are investigating a woman's death in the 3700 block of Plaza Drive.
Around 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area on a shooting call. They discovered a female victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died.
The incident is still under investigation.
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
