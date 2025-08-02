Woman with non-life-threatening injuries after shooting at intersection of I-35, Antioch in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman has non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the intersection of Interstate 35 and Antioch Road in the Northland Friday evening.

Just after 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the area on a reported shooting.

The northbound exit to Antioch Road was closed due to the incident, but has since been reopened.

No word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

