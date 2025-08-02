Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman with non-life-threatening injuries after shooting at intersection of I-35, Antioch in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman has non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the intersection of Interstate 35 and Antioch Road in the Northland Friday evening.

Just after 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the area on a reported shooting.

The northbound exit to Antioch Road was closed due to the incident, but has since been reopened.

No word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

