Woman shot, killed near East 28th Street, Wabash Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, Aug. 14 | The victim in this case has been identified as 38-year-old Annie Walker.

ORIGINAL REPORT, Aug. 13 | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a fatal shooting Thursday afternoon.

It occurred around 1 p.m. Thursday in the area of East 28th Street and Wabash Avenue.

Responding officers found an adult female victim in the street who was shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene, per KCPD.

Police said an altercation involving multiple people happened before the shooting.

A subject of interest was taken into custody.

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