Woman shot, killed overnight at residence in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence are investigating the shooting death of an adult female overnight.

A police spokesperson said officers received a call of a shooting around 2:45 a.m. in the 16800 block of E. 5th Street North.

Officers who arrived at the scene found the woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The woman was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police did not immediately provide information about a suspect.

