Woman shot to death in midtown Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An argument may have led to a shooting that killed a woman late Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were sent at 9:45 p.m. to a reported shooting at West 37th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

They found the woman who had been shot unresponsive in the street, a police spokesman said.

She was declared dead at the shooting scene, police said.

Her name was not released Tuesday night.

