Woman shot to death Thursday night after argument, Kansas City, Missouri, police arrest 1 suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An argument turned deadly Thursday night when a woman was shot to death inside a residence near East 6th Street and Chestnut Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers were sent to the residence about 6:15 p.m. on a reported domestic violence disturbance.

People in the neighborhood directed officers to the residence where they heard a disturbance coming from inside and then the sound of several gunshots, according to a police department news release.

They found the woman critically wounded. She died about an hour later at a hospital, according to police.

A man inside the residence was taken into custody for questioning.

The victim's name was not released Thursday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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