Woman sought after setting fire to Kansas City, MO, warehouse once considered for use as ICE detention center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a woman who allegedly set fire to a south KCMO warehouse that had been considered for use as an ICE detention center.

Witnesses said a woman walked up to the building located at 14901 Botts Road, sprayed something on the building, and set that substance on fire just before 5:50 p.m. Thursday.

KCFD firefighters were called and put out the fire before it had a chance to spread.

The woman left the scene after starting the fire, according to police.

No description of the woman who set the fire was available as of Thursday night.

Bomb and Arson detectives are conducting an arson investigation at this time, police said.

KSHB 41 News anchor/investigator Sarah Plake reported Thursday that Platform Ventures announced that they have chosen “not to move forward” with the sale of the building near Missouri Highway 150 and Botts Road to the federal government.

Earlier this year, Department of Homeland Security and ICE agents were seen touring the 900,000-square-foot warehouse.

KSHB was there on Jan. 15 when Jackson County Legislative Chairman Manny Abarca went inside the building, afterward saying DHS officials told him the warehouse could be used as an ICE detention facility.

