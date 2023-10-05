Woman steals fire truck, drives it into yard, leads to crash in central Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 20-year-old woman stole and crashed a firetruck after driving it through an overhead garage door Wednesday morning in Windsor, Missouri, which is about 88 miles southeast of Kansas City.

At about 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 4, officials became suspicious that a firetruck was stolen from a fire station in Windsor because there were no active fire events, according to a Henry County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

Upon arrival to the scene of the crash, deputies with the Henry County Sheriff's Office found the suspect, who is identified as Jade Raygan Gibbs. Gibbs attempted to flee, but was quickly arrested, per the Facebook post.

Deputies reported finding the fire truck with "extensive" damage and determined Gibbs drove the truck through an overhead garage door.

Gibbs is charged with burglary, felony stealing, property damage and resisting arrest, per the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

As of Thursday morning, Gibbs remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.

