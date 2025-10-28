Woman struck, killed by car early Tuesday in Overland Park; police ask for help in ID

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park are hoping the public can help identify a woman who was struck and killed by a motorist early Tuesday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., first responders were called to an area near Goddard Street west of Switzer on a crash.

Police believe the driver of a vehicle that was east on Goddard Street struck a parked vehicle on the side of the road and continued eastbound, where the driver struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, described as a short white female with gray hair in her 70s, was pronounced deceased on the scene. Police say the woman is a local resident who is known to walk in the area early in the morning. She did not have an ID on her person.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-327-6731.

—

