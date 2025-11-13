Woman struck, killed by driver in hit and run crash Wednesday night in Excelsior Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Excelsior Springs are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a woman Wednesday night.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received a 911 call about a body in the roadway in the 1000 block of Fredericksburg Road.

Officers arrived and found the body of a woman, later identified as 35-year-old Mary Levingston, of Kansas City, Missouri, deceased on the shoulder of the road.

Investigators reviewing the scene believe Levingston died from blunt force trauma to her head, suggesting she was struck by a vehicle.

Police have been unable to develop a description of the driver or the vehicle that struck Levingston.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Excelsior Springs Police Department at 816-630-2000.

