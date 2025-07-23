Worker killed Wednesday at Edgerton intermodal facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was struck and killed by a semi truck while working at an intermodal facility Wednesday in Edgerton.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around 10 a.m. to respond to the Logistics Park Kansas City Intermodal Facility in Edgerton regarding a person struck.

According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, a worker was struck by the driver of a semi truck. The worker died from his injuries.

The driver of the semi truck, who was not injured, remained on the scene and was cooperating in the investigation.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office accident investigation unit, patrol division, investigations unit, crime scene investigators and a Johnson County Co-Responder are working the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 913-715-5400

