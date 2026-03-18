Wyandotte County DA to announce charges against former Bonner Springs police detective

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree is set to announce charges against a former Bonner Springs police detective.

Dupree has called a news conference for 4 p.m. Wednesday from the DA’s office at the Wyandotte County Courthouse.

You can watch the news conference when it starts in the video player below.

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