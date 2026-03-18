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Wyandotte County DA to announce charges against former Bonner Springs police detective

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KSHB 41
Mark Dupree, Wyandotte County District Attorney
mark dupree.jpeg
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KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree is set to announce charges against a former Bonner Springs police detective.

Dupree has called a news conference for 4 p.m. Wednesday from the DA’s office at the Wyandotte County Courthouse.

You can watch the news conference when it starts in the video player below.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

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