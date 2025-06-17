Wyandotte County jury finds man guilty in February 2022 double murder

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man found guilty of killing two teenagers in February 2022 in Wyandotte County will spend the next 27 years in prison.

A jury convicted Patrick Howard Jr. of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of intimidating a witness.

Howard shot and killed Samuel Guess, 14, and Antonio Johnson, 14, on Feb. 18, 2022, at the Silver Garden Apartments in the 2200 block of Birch Drive.

The two victims were Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools students.

