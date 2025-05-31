Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office investigating overnight shooting at Quindaro Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting at Quindaro Park that left a teenage girl injured.

The shooting occurred at around 3:15 a.m., authorities said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Authorities have identified a person of interest and confirmed that they are in custody.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.