'Young child' struck by car on the way to school in Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department is investigating after a "young child" was struck by a car Wednesday morning.

LKPD officers were called to 27th Street and Mayfair Drive just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The child was transported to the hospital with what seemed to be minor injuries, according to police.

LKPD’s School Resource Officer, along with other officers and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical, were on scene of the accident.

Investigators spoke with the driver and have no reason to believe they were impaired or speeding, per police.

Police said the glare of the sun may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.