LIVE UPDATES: Shaun White in halfpipe, Mikaela Shiffrin in super-G on Day 7 of Winter Olympics

Two titans of Team USA are in action on Day 7 of the Winter Olympics as Shaun White takes the final halfpipe runs of his Olympic career and Mikaela Shiffrin enters the super-G after skiing out of back-to-back races earlier this week. Elsewhere, the U.S. women's hockey team plays a quarterfinal game, and American Kristen Santos is a medal contender in the women's 1000m short track event. Stay tuned for updates throughout the night...