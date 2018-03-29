Hip Hop production class added to Plaza Academy curriculum

Cloudy
Plaza Academy teacher Justin Gillespie is bringing hip hop production to his classroom. The class is called ‘The Beat Academy of KC’ and is the 5th and 6th hour at school for students. Gillespie said the new program, which launched in August, has resulted in higher GPAs all around, and students having a more interest in their school work.
Right now, Gillespie said he is raising funds to build a recording studio this summer, to make more courses available to students next year.