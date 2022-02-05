Elana Meyers Taylor to auction off Opening Ceremony jacket for charity

Elana Meyers Taylor is auctioning off the jacket she would’ve worn at the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics and donating the proceeds to the National Down Syndrome Society.

Meyers Taylor, a three-time Olympic medalist in bobsledding, was selected as a flagbearer for Team USA along with curler John Shuster. But she tested positive for COVID-19 upon arriving at Beijing and wasn’t able to attend the ceremony.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/eamslider24/status/1489604901621551105

Still, Meyers Taylor — whose son, Nico, was diagnosed with Down syndrome shortly after his birth in 2020 — is making the best of an unfortunate situation.

In a video on Friday, Meyers Taylor, 37, said she has a special flagbearer uniform, but that she would auction off the other jacket that she would’ve worn if she wasn’t a flagbearer.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/eamslider24/status/1489607155229495299

“This will be very unique,” Meyers Taylor said. “It is a one-of-a-kind opening ceremony jacket from Team USA from the 2022 Winter Olympics.”

Meyers Taylor said she would post details soon about the auction. Her first event in bobsledding is scheduled for Feb. 13, and she will need to have two negative tests 24 hours apart to be able to participate.