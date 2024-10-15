Kansas City Election Board changes mail protocol after receiving suspicious postcard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Election Board is changing its mail protocol after receiving a suspicious postcard last Friday.

Lauri Ealom, Kansas City Election Board director, said Monday the office received a postcard with some “film" on it.

Workers turned the postcard over to the FBI for additional investigation. An FBI agent said Monday they could neither confirm nor deny any ongoing investigation.

“It’s scary. It’s really scary,” Ealom told KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan Monday. “I don’t think any of us signed up for this, although we love what we do.”

Crews from the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department cleared the office Monday of any air quality concerns following an initial review by another organization Friday.

Ealom encourages others to come work or volunteer with election officials to get a better idea of the work they do.

“Come work with us,” Ealom said. “You will see we’re on the up and up and we have lots of logistics tests, and we do everything to ensure everyone can vote.”

KSHB 41 News' Charlie Keegan contributed to this report.

