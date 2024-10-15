Watch Now
ELECTIONS 2024 | Important voter information in Missouri, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While Election Day itself is on Nov. 5, both Kansas and Missouri provide options for voters to cast their ballot ahead or time or see a sample ballot before heading to their voting location.

KSHB 41 has compiled a list of resources by state to help voters better understand their options.

(Scroll down for Kansas information)

Missouri

Important Dates and absentee voting: You can learn more about important dates and absentee voting on the Missouri Secretary of State's website.
Accepted forms of identification:

  • A non-expired Missouri diver or non-driver license;
  • A non-expired military ID, including a veteran's ID card;
  • A non-expired United States passport; or
  • Another photo ID issued by the United States or the state of Missouri that is either not expired or expired after the date of the most recent general election.

Registered voters who do not have an accepted form of identification are allowed to cast a provisional ballot. The ballot counts if the voter returns to their polling place on Election Day with an accepted form of ID or the signature on the provisional ballot envelope is deemed to match the signature on your voter registration record.
Buchanan County:
411 Jules Street, Room 121, Saint Joseph, Missouri

Mailing Address:
411 Jules Street, Room 121, Saint Joseph, Missouri

Phone: 816-271-1412
Fax: 816-271-1535
Email: mgarvey@co.buchanan.mo.us
Website: https://www.buchcomovotes.com

Cass:
102 E Wall Street, Harrisonville, Missouri, 64701

Mailing Address:
102 E Wall Street, Harrisonville, Missouri, 64701

Phone: (816)-380-8102
Fax: (816)-380-8101
Email: jfletcher@casscounty.com
Website: https://casscounty.com

Clay:
100 West Mississippi State, Liberty, Missouri, 640681623

Mailing Address:
100 West Mississippi State, Liberty, Missouri, 640681623

Phone: 816-415-8683
Fax: 816-792-5334
Email: comments@voteclaycountymo.gov
Website: https://www.voteclaycountymo.gov

Jackson County (other than Kansas City):
215 N Liberty
Independence, Missouri, 64050

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 296
Independence, Missouri, 64051

Phone: 816-325-4600
Fax: 816-325-4609
Email: jceb@jcebmo.org
Website: https://jcebmo.org

Kansas City within Jackson County 
Kansas City
4407 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard
Kansas City, Missouri, 64130

Mailing Address:
4407 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard
Kansas City, Missouri, 64130

Phone: 816-842-4820
Fax: 816-472-4960
Email: kceb@kceb.org
Website: https://www.kceb.org

Platte County:
Physical Address:
2600 NW Prairie View Road
Platte City, Missouri, 64079

Mailing Address:
PO BOX 560
Platte City, Missouri, 64079

Phone: 816-858-4400
Fax: 816-858-3387
Email: platte@sos.mo.gov
Website: https://plattemovotes.org

Missouri local election offices:

Kansas

Important Dates:

  • Oct. 15: Deadline to register to vote or update voter registration information
  • Oct. 16: First day of advance voting
  • Oct. 29:  Last day to apply for an advance voting mail ballot.
  • Nov. 4: In-person advance voting ends at noon.
  • Nov. 5 General election

Johnson County:
2101 E. Kansas City Road
Olathe, Kansas, 66061

Phone: 913-715-6800
Fax: 913-715-1753
E-mail: election@jocogov.org
Website: https://www.jocoelection.org/

Wyandotte County:
850 State Ave.
Kansas City, Kansas, 66101

Phone: 913-573-8500
Fax: 913-573-8580
E-mail: election@wycokck.org
Website: https://wycovoteskck.gov/

Douglas County:
1100 Massachusettes St.
Lawrence, Kansas, 66044

Phone: 785-832-5267
Fax: 785-832-5192
E-mail: jshew@douglas-county.com
Website: https://www.dgcoks.gov/county-clerk/voting-and-elections

Leavenworth County:

300 Walnut
Leavenworth, Kansas, 66048

Phone: 913-684-0422
Fax: 913-680-1489
E-mail: jklasinski@leavenworthcounty.gov
Website: https://www.leavenworthcounty.gov/government/county_clerk_s_office/elections/index.php

Advance-voting locations and sample ballots:

More Kansas voting information is available on the Kansas Secretary of State's website.

