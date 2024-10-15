ELECTIONS 2024 | Important voter information in Missouri, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While Election Day itself is on Nov. 5, both Kansas and Missouri provide options for voters to cast their ballot ahead or time or see a sample ballot before heading to their voting location.
KSHB 41 has compiled a list of resources by state to help voters better understand their options.
(Scroll down for Kansas information)
Missouri
Important Dates and absentee voting: You can learn more about important dates and absentee voting on the Missouri Secretary of State's website.
Accepted forms of identification:
- A non-expired Missouri diver or non-driver license;
- A non-expired military ID, including a veteran's ID card;
- A non-expired United States passport; or
- Another photo ID issued by the United States or the state of Missouri that is either not expired or expired after the date of the most recent general election.
Registered voters who do not have an accepted form of identification are allowed to cast a provisional ballot. The ballot counts if the voter returns to their polling place on Election Day with an accepted form of ID or the signature on the provisional ballot envelope is deemed to match the signature on your voter registration record.
Buchanan County:
411 Jules Street, Room 121, Saint Joseph, Missouri
Mailing Address:
411 Jules Street, Room 121, Saint Joseph, Missouri
Phone: 816-271-1412
Fax: 816-271-1535
Email: mgarvey@co.buchanan.mo.us
Website: https://www.buchcomovotes.com
Cass:
102 E Wall Street, Harrisonville, Missouri, 64701
Mailing Address:
102 E Wall Street, Harrisonville, Missouri, 64701
Phone: (816)-380-8102
Fax: (816)-380-8101
Email: jfletcher@casscounty.com
Website: https://casscounty.com
Clay:
100 West Mississippi State, Liberty, Missouri, 640681623
Mailing Address:
100 West Mississippi State, Liberty, Missouri, 640681623
Phone: 816-415-8683
Fax: 816-792-5334
Email: comments@voteclaycountymo.gov
Website: https://www.voteclaycountymo.gov
Jackson County (other than Kansas City):
215 N Liberty
Independence, Missouri, 64050
Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 296
Independence, Missouri, 64051
Phone: 816-325-4600
Fax: 816-325-4609
Email: jceb@jcebmo.org
Website: https://jcebmo.org
Kansas City within Jackson County
Kansas City
4407 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard
Kansas City, Missouri, 64130
Mailing Address:
4407 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard
Kansas City, Missouri, 64130
Phone: 816-842-4820
Fax: 816-472-4960
Email: kceb@kceb.org
Website: https://www.kceb.org
Platte County:
Physical Address:
2600 NW Prairie View Road
Platte City, Missouri, 64079
Mailing Address:
PO BOX 560
Platte City, Missouri, 64079
Phone: 816-858-4400
Fax: 816-858-3387
Email: platte@sos.mo.gov
Website: https://plattemovotes.org
Missouri local election offices:
- Andrew County
- Bates County
- Buchanan County
- Caldwell County
- Carroll County
- Cass County
- Clay County
- Clinton County
- Daviess County
- DeKalb County
- Gentry County
- Grundy County
- Harrison County
- Henry County
- Holt County
- Jackson County
- Johnson County
- Kansas City, Missouri
- Lafayette County
- Linn County
- Livingston County
- Nodaway County
- Pettis County
- Platte County
- Ray County
- Saline County
- Sullivan County
- Worth County
Kansas
Important Dates:
- Oct. 15: Deadline to register to vote or update voter registration information
- Oct. 16: First day of advance voting
- Oct. 29: Last day to apply for an advance voting mail ballot.
- Nov. 4: In-person advance voting ends at noon.
- Nov. 5 General election
Johnson County:
2101 E. Kansas City Road
Olathe, Kansas, 66061
Phone: 913-715-6800
Fax: 913-715-1753
E-mail: election@jocogov.org
Website: https://www.jocoelection.org/
Wyandotte County:
850 State Ave.
Kansas City, Kansas, 66101
Phone: 913-573-8500
Fax: 913-573-8580
E-mail: election@wycokck.org
Website: https://wycovoteskck.gov/
Douglas County:
1100 Massachusettes St.
Lawrence, Kansas, 66044
Phone: 785-832-5267
Fax: 785-832-5192
E-mail: jshew@douglas-county.com
Website: https://www.dgcoks.gov/county-clerk/voting-and-elections
Leavenworth County:
300 Walnut
Leavenworth, Kansas, 66048
Phone: 913-684-0422
Fax: 913-680-1489
E-mail: jklasinski@leavenworthcounty.gov
Website: https://www.leavenworthcounty.gov/government/county_clerk_s_office/elections/index.php
Advance-voting locations and sample ballots:
- Johnson:https://www.jocoelection.org/
- Wyandotte:https://wycovoteskck.gov/how-do-i-vote-
- Douglas:https://www.dgcoks.gov/county-clerk/voting-and-elections
- Leavenworth:https://www.leavenworthcounty.gov/government/county_clerk_s_office/elections/index.php
- Miami:https://www.miamicountyks.org/162/County-Clerk-Elections
- Linn:https://www.linncountyks.com/departments/clerk
- Anderson:https://www.acelection.com/
- Franklin:https://www.franklincoks.org/210/Clerk-Elections
- Jefferson:https://www.jfcountyks.com/644/Election-Information
- Atchison:https://www.atchisoncountyks.org/43/Election
- Doniphan:https://dpcountyks.com/dept/election-office/
More Kansas voting information is available on the Kansas Secretary of State's website.