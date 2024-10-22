How will Missouri's question on abortion rights impact the rest of the ballot?

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

Voters in Blue Springs, Missouri, waited in line nearly two hours to vote on the first day of no-excuse absentee voting in the state Tuesday.

The large number of voters is exactly what Democrats expected.

In August, the chairman of the state’s party said Amendment 3 about abortion rights would bring more voters, which he hoped would help Democratic candidates.

"In the context of abortion rights being on the ballot, we expect record numbers of women and young people to come out," Russ Carnahan said in August. "With the excitement and energy around the top of the national ticket, I think, realistically there should be conversations about turnout compared to 2008 when Barack Obama and Joe Biden came within 3,900 votes of carrying Missouri."

Ambassador Allan Katz worked with the national Democratic Party in the past.

He founded American Public Square at William Jewell College in Liberty.

He understands why Democratic candidates are aligning themselves with Amendment 3, but believes there’s an uphill battle to elect Democrats to statewide seats.

"Unless you can distinguish yourself in a significant way, the default position is the Republicans are going to get the vote in Missouri," Katz said.

A poll released in September from Emerson College showed 58 percent of respondents supported restoring abortion rights by voting "yes" on Amendment 3.

The poll also showed 52 percent of people support Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Kehoe.

"I do think it’s possible to vote one way on that issue and another way as far as who you want in office," said Mark Richardson, a voter from Blue Springs.

The majority of voters who spoke with KSHB 41 News Tuesday said they’re voting along party lines on abortion rights and candidates.

"I think that’s an important issue," Sharon Henne said. "They [politicians] have been trying to take away our rights for 40-50 years."

Kathy Argotsinger also carefully choses candidates who align with her values on issues like abortion rights.

“You have to listen to what they say, you have to look at their background," Argotsinger said of the research she does.

These voters have to wait two weeks to see exactly how Amendment 3 impacts the rest of the ballot.

