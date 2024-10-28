Kansas City Election Board tests ballot machines ahead of election day

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

Ballot machines at the Kansas City, Missouri, Election Board passed tests on Monday. Election offices across Missouri test machines ahead of elections.

Election Director Shawn Kieffer explained the tests ensure vote totals are accurate on election day.

"We want to make sure everyone has complete trust in the process, that we’re doing our job, that it is a fair and honest election come election day," Kieffer said.

Tim Hellhake Shawn Kieffer

These tests are open to the public.

Only one person, aside from media members, attended the test.

Greg Woodhams works with the League of Women Voters. He appreciates the transparency.

"I’m confident the method and the steps the Kansas City Election Board is taking is going to result in a secure ballot for every voter who votes in this jurisdiction," Woodhams said.

Tim Hellhake Greg Woodhams

Voters told KSHB 41 News they are not overly concerned with voter fraud or outside influences on the ballot counting process.

"I trust the system," Jennifer Grensbacks said. "I think it works, and I think there is a lot of misinformation out there trying to scare people."

Tim Hellhake Jennifer and Timmy Grensback

Voter Yvonne Jefferson said she doesn’t worry about things outside of her control, but trusts the system.

"You can’t go wrong with transparency," Jefferson said.

Tim Hellhake Yvonne Jefferson

None of the ballot machines connect to the internet. Kieffer said they store ballot data on a memory stick.

Once the polls close, supervisors place the memory stick in a tamper-proof bag and bring it to the central election office.

Employees follow strict chain of custody protocols while handing the data.

A Republican and Democrat work together to add together votes from multiple memory sticks. None of the computers involved in the process connect to the internet, which limits the possibility of a hack.

"Everything is above board and working accurately," Kieffer said at the completion of Monday’s test.

He said the election office will test machines after the election as well.

