Kansas City, Kansas, voters approve $180M school bond issue that includes plan for new schools

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, voters approved a $180 million bond issue Tuesday that will pay for three new schools and improvements at other schools in the Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools district.

The bond issue passed with more than 65% of the vote.

The money will be used to construct new buildings for Argentine and Central middle schools and build a new building to combine Noble Prentis and Silver City elementary schools, according to information from the school district.

KSHB 41 detailed problems with the Central Middle School, a school more than 100 years old.

The money also will allow the district to replace the mobile trailers used as classrooms at Sumner Academy and build new classrooms at the school at 1610 N. 8th Street.

"The recommended facility upgrades and improvements are based on input gathered from students, parents, staff, and community members through a facilities assessment survey," according to a statement released by Superintendent Dr. Anna Stubblefield and KCK school board President Randy Lopez. "The proposal reflects a commitment to fostering an environment that enhances safety and learning for all students, aligning with the district's long-term plan spanning over a decade."

