KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today is the last day of early voting on both sides of the state line.

There are not as many locations open Monday as there have been.

In Kansas City, only the Election Board office is open today for early voting. They are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.

In Jackson County, there are two locations where you can vote today. Both the Absentee Office in Independence and Fleming Meeting Hall in Blue Springs are open from 8:30 to 5 p.m. today.

For Clay County voters, only the Election Board Office is open today. Their hours are 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Platte County, you can vote today at the Platte County Election Office in Platte City from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Johnson County, Kansas has three early voting locations open today. They are the Arts and Heritage Center in Overland Park, the Hilltop Conference Center in Overland Park, and the Johnson County Election Office in Olathe. Hours are 8 a.m. to Noon.

Wyandotte County, Kansas will have their Election Office open from 8 a.m. to Noon today if you want to vote early.

