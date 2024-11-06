Status of Amendment 2 still unknown in narrow race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It is still up in the air whether sports gambling will come to the Show-Me State as of Wednesday morning.

According to unofficial election results, 50.225% of Missouri voters have voted to pass Amendment 2 with 1,452,210 votes, while 49.775% have voted to oppose Amendment 2 with 1,439,222 votes.

The possibility of a recount can be triggered at 0.5% or lower and currently, the margin is less than 13,000 votes or 0.45%.

The margin needs to be roughly 14,500 to avoid the possibility of a recount.

A recount could be requested, but there are no automatic recounts in Missouri.

Only two out of 3,572 precincts have not reported.

Sports betting is legal in every other state that borders Missouri (Kansas, Illinois, Nebraska, Iowa, Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas) except Oklahoma.

