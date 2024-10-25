Supporting law enforcement, securing nation's border: Mike Kehoe's pitch to Missouri voters for governor race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Current Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe claimed the Republican nominee spot for the gubernatorial race in August, running for the state's highest office.

Kehoe, who says he comes from humble beginnings, is a small businessman and, if elected, will run his office with an emphasis on conservative Christian values.

Kehoe says he wants to eliminate the state income tax, defend the second amendment, support law enforcement, and secure the nation's border.

KSHB 41's Megan Abundis spoke with him on what Missourians can expect if he wins, how he’ll tackle economic challenges, police oversight, abortion, and the future of the Chiefs and the Royals.

Kehoe says as governor, he'd lean on his experience as a small business owner, especially when it comes to building up Missourian's economy.

Growing Missouri

Kehoe said growing Missouri will be a priority for him.

"I think there's a there's a very clear path for Missourians to grow our economy," he said. "You know, we have a great state with a great workforce and folks who really want to go out and work, but we have to be able to provide opportunities for them. Now, I don't believe the government should create jobs — I believe government should create a platform or an environment where businesses can grow and expand and if they do that that creates opportunities for Missourians, I think you need somebody at the top of the office and hopefully that will be me that understands what it's like to create jobs.”

A state-run police department

Chris Morrison/KSHB-TV

While Kehoe sees the current economy as a major issue for Missourians, he wants to ensure the Kansas City Police Department remains under state control.

"I'm a big fan of that model; that needs to stay that way," he said. "We're actually working on regaining state control of the St. Louis Police Department because we know that when we have state control with appointees, we can protect the men and women in blue; that's the best way to go."

He says his day one in office would be tackling crime and giving law enforcement more freedom to do their jobs.

Abortion laws

As the republican nominee, he says he’ll expand pro-life laws.

"I believe all elected officials have a fundamental right to also protect the lives of the unborn — those who can't speak for themselves," he said. "So, if again, we're fortunate enough to win this election, and unfortunately, if that Amendment 3 passes, we'll still do what we can to protect innocent life. I think it's the worst amendment I’ve seen since I’ve been voting in my adult history — I am absolutely opposed to Amendment 3. I think it's not right for Missourians."

Kehoe emphasized he'd do his best to help "protect the unborn."

"I would say if it unfortunately does pass obviously, we'll, if we're chosen by Missourians, we'll be putting our hand on the Bible to protect our constitution," he said. "It will be a constitutional amendment, but I believe all elected officials have a fundamental right to also protect the lives of the unborn — those who can't speak for themselves — so if again we're fortunate enough to win this election and unfortunately if that amendment passes, we'll still do what we can to protect innocent life."

Keeping the Chiefs, Royals in Missouri

Courtesy of the Chiefs The Harry S. Truman Sports Complex, including Kauffman Stadium and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Asked about what efforts he'd take to keep the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals in Missouri, Kehoe says he’s spoken with management and owners of both teams.

"To be clear, I'm not in favor of taxpayer dollars to build stadiums, but I am in favor of using economic development incentives that we have in our toolbox that are a good return to Missourians," he said. "It has to be a good return on investment — that has to be the first litmus test to make sure we keep businesses like these two franchises here."

Kehoe's final words to voters

KSHB 41 News staff Mike Kehoe

In his final words, Kehoe stated why he should be the next governor.

"I believe I have the skills it takes to make sure we continue to grow our economy to provide opportunities for Missourians, just as my mother had and my brother and my sister's had," he said. "Part of our economy's problem, though it has been passed on to us from Washington, D.C., in my opinion, [are] failed policies of our current administration. I'm hopeful we have a change with Donald Trump on November 5th in the White House because I believe another businessman will really be able to put our economy back on track."

He also promised investment to the Kansas City area.

“We want to encourage investment here in the Kansas City region; if I'm chosen to be governor, we certainly will do those things,” he said. “I would just ask your viewers to remember, I'm the youngest of six raised by a single mother, and the values my mother instilled in me and being a conservative Christian conservative, I’m very passionate about it, and bringing it across the state and certainly here to the Kansas City area. It's who we are as a state. We need to back law enforcement. My day one crime plan is going to do that; we're going to give not only KCPD but Missouri law enforcement officers across the state the tools they need to do their job and keep the bad guys off the street."

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city.

