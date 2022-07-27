Independence City Council to meet in executive session Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence City Council has called an executive session late Wednesday afternoon.

A notice provided the the city clerk said the executive session was called for the discussion of legal/personnel matters.

State law allows governmental agencies to avoid having to disclose specific details of executive sessions, but the session comes as the council continues to navigate choppy waters surrounding an investigation of overtime policies within the city’s police department.

Last week , a special investigator released his findings in a review of overtime policies within the Independence Police Department. While the review identified oversight failures and missteps, it largely cleared any one particular person of any wrongdoing.

The council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday. It was only after that meeting that Wednesday's executive session was announced.

—