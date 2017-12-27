23 states showing widespread flu outbreaks

Influenza is on the rise across the country, according to a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report.

Haven't gotten the flu shot yet? This map should give you a good reason:

The number of states reporting widespread flu activity jumped from 12 to 23, the proportion of samples testing positive for influenza at clinical laboratories went from 8.4% to 14.0%, and the percentage of people seeking outpatient care for influenza-like illness (ILI) increased from 2.7% to 3.5% over last week’s report, according to the CDC.

The CDC says that the best bet for fighting the flu is to get a flu shot. Check with your physician or your county health department.

According to the CDC's definition, influenza (also known as the flu) is a contagious respiratory illness caused by flu viruses. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. The flu is different from a cold. The flu usually comes on suddenly. People who have the flu often feel some or all of these symptoms:

Fever* or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue (tiredness)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

* It’s important to note that not everyone with flu will have a fever.

Widespread influenza activity was reported by 23 states:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Connecticut

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Mississippi

Missouri

New York

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

South Carolina

Texas

Virginia

Wisconsin

Regional influenza activity was reported by Puerto Rico and 23 states:

Alaska

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Kansas

Maine

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Tennessee

Vermont

Washington

Wyoming

Local influenza activity was reported by the District of Columbia and four states:

Delaware

Hawaii

Utah

West Virginia

Sporadic activity was reported by the U.S. Virgin Islands. Guam did not report. Geographic spread data show how many areas within a state or territory are seeing flu activity.