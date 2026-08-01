Boil water advisory for Franklin County RWD 2 & 3, and Princeton public water supply systems in the county.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil water advisory Friday for Franklin County RWD 2 & 3, and City of Princeton public water supply systems in Franklin County.

The advisory took effect Friday and will remain "until the conditions that placed the systems at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved, according to the KDHE news release.

"KDHE officials issued the advisory because the systems cannot currently maintain the minimum required chlorine residual," according to the release. " Failure to maintain required chlorine residual levels may put the system at risk for bacterial contamination. "

The department's news release listed a host of things people should do to stay safe and healthy during the boil water advisory:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.



Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

For questions, call the KDHE at 785-296-5514.

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