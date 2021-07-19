How to watch beach volleyball at the Tokyo Olympics

Beach volleyball is set to return to the Olympics yet again this summer. Competition will begin on Saturday, July 24 and run through Saturday, August 7 with the medal rounds kicking off on Friday, August 6.

Nick Lucena and Phil Dalhausser will get things started for Team USA when they take on the Netherlands (Brouwer/Meeuwsen) on July 24. USA's April Ross and Alix Klineman, one of the top women's beach volleyball pairings in the world, will take the sand just hours later against China (XUE/Wang X. X.). Joining Ross and Klineman as the other U.S. women's pairing in Tokyo will be Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes, who are set to become the youngest beach volleyball team in U.S. Olympic history. Jake Gibb, 45, is set to become the oldest beach volleyball player to ever compete at the Olympics. He will be joined by Taylor Crabb, who is 16 years his junior.

The full schedule for streaming coverage of Olympic beach volleyball can be found here.

Team USA Schedule - Pool Play

Date Events How to Stream 7/24, 8 a.m. ET M: USA (Lucena/Dalhausser) vs NED (Brouwer/Meeuwsen) NBCOlympics.com 7/24, 8 p.m. ET W: USA (April/Alix) vs CHN (XUE/Wang X. X.) NBCOlympics.com 7/25, 9 a.m. ET M: USA (Gibb/Crabb) vs ITA (Carambula/Rossi) NBCOlympics.com 7/25, 8 p.m. ET W: USA (Claes/Sponcil) vs LAT (Graudina/Kravcenoka) NBCOlympics.com 7/26, 8 p.m. ET W: USA (April/Alix) vs ESP (Liliana/Elsa) NBCOlympics.com 7/26, 11 p.m. ET M: USA (Lucena/Dalhausser) vs BRA (Alison/Alvaro Filho) NBCOlympics.com 7/27, 8 p.m. ET M: USA (Gibb/Crabb) vs SUI (Heidrich/Gerson) NBCOlympics.com 7/28, 8 p.m. ET W: USA (Claes/Sponcil) vs KEN (Makokha/Khadambi) NBCOlympics.com 7/28, 10 p.m. ET M: USA (Lucena/Dalhausser) vs ARG (Azaad/Capogrosso) NBCOlympics.com 7/29, 8 p.m. ET W: USA (April/Alix) vs NED (Keizer/Meppelink) NBCOlympics.com 7/30, 9 a.m. ET M: USA (Gibb/Crabb) vs QAT (Cherif/Ahmed) NBCOlympics.com 7/30, 8 p.m. ET W: USA (Claes/Sponcil) vs BRA (Ana Patricia/Rebecca) NBCOlympics.com

Knockout Round Schedule