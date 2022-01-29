How to watch Chloe Kim at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

U.S. snowboarder Chloe Kim seeks to defend her halfpipe gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and NBC and Peacock will be there to capture it all.

The 21-year-old from Torrance, California, was a heavy favorite entering the 2018 Games and brought home the title by hitting back-to-back 1080s on a final-run victory lap. Relatively relaxed midway through the contest, she expressed via tweet regret for having not finished that morning's breakfast, writing, "now I'm getting hangry." Kim's parents, South Korean immigrants, were there to witness it all among fellow favorable onlookers.

After PyeongChang, Kim took nearly two years off from competition from 2019 to early 2021, healing a broken ankle and attending freshman year at Princeton University. She returned to win the Laax Open, her fifth X Games Aspen title, second straight world title and the Aspen Grand Prix, then continued her streak this season at Dew Tour and Laax.

Kim grew up taking hours-long weekend trips to Mammoth with her father Jong. She finished second at the 2014 X Games at 13 years old, brought home a pair of golds from the 2016 Youth Olympics and at the 2016 Park City Grand Prix became the first female snowboarder to land back-to-back 1080s.

If Kim wins, she'll become the first to earn both multiple and consecutive golds in women's halfpipe. Challengers include teammate and reigning world runner-up Maddie Mastro, two-time world champion Cai Xuetong of China and 2020 X Games winner Queralt Castellet of Spain.

