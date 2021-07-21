How to watch judo at the Tokyo Olympics

Judo is returning for the Tokyo Olympics. The Olympic judo competition will kick off at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, July 23 with elimination and quarterfinal bouts in the women's 48 kg and men's 60 kg weight classes. The competition will later wrap up early on Saturday, July 31 when the mixed team finals take place.

For the United States, Colton Brown, Angelica Delgado, Nefeli Papadakis and Nina Cutro-Kelly will all be making the trip to Japan. Brown will be appearing in his second Olympics after competing at the 2016 Games in Rio. Cutro-Kelly, meanwhile, will be making her Olympic debut, and at 36 years old, she is set to become the oldest U.S. judoka in Olympic history.

The full schedule for streaming coverage of Olympic judo can be found here.